2 Firms Guide Cardio Diagnostics' $175M SPAC Merger

By Tom Zanki (May 31, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Cardio Diagnostics Inc. on Tuesday agreed to merge with blank-check company Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. in a deal that will take the cardiovascular health-focused firm public at an expected value of $175 million, guided by two law firms. Cardio Diagnostics is counseled by Becker & Poliakoff LLP while Mana Capital is advised by Shartsis Friese LLP in the transaction. The merged company will be renamed Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. and is slated to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CDIO." Cardio Diagnostics anticipates being valued at $175 million post-merger, assuming no stock redemptions. The deal is expected to close in...

