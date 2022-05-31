Nondisparagement Clauses Declared Valid Under NJ Law

By Bill Wichert (May 31, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Provisions requiring parties to not disparage one another may be included in settlement agreements in employment-related cases, but a New Jersey state judge incorrectly found that a former police sergeant violated such a clause in a TV news interview, a state appeals court said Tuesday in a published opinion. The Appellate Division panel upended the judge's rulings that Christine Savage violated that provision in a settlement agreement in her sexual discrimination lawsuit against Neptune Township and related parties when she commented during the interview that its police department has not changed and was "the good ol' boy system," among other remarks....

