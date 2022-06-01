USAA Overcharged Service Members And Veterans, Suit Says

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 31, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- USAA Federal Savings Bank faces a proposed class action alleging the bank failed to comply with federal laws, and its own policies, providing service members with reduced interest rates on financial services products when the service members are on active duty. In the latest version of the suit, which was filed Friday in North Carolina federal court, five USAA customers claim USAA and its subsidiary, USAA Savings Bank, didn't properly adjust the interest rates on interest-bearing accounts that the customers, who are all current and former service members, had at the bank. "Defendants' failure to comply with the [Servicemembers Civil Relief...

