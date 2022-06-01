CRISPR Nobel Prize Winners Beat European Patent Challenge

By Dani Kass (May 31, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The European Patent Office's Opposition Division has refused to invalidate a Nobel Prize-winning team's patent for the gene-editing technology CRISPR-Cas9, a licensee announced Tuesday. The patent, owned by the University of California and the University of Vienna along with scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier — collectively referred to as CVC — survived a challenge on April 25 claiming the invention wasn't novel and didn't have an inventive step, according to ERS Genomics. However, the patent needed "minor modifications" to comply with European rules restricting human germ cells and embryos, according to the licensing organization co-founded by Charpentier. "We are very happy with this...

