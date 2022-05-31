FCC's 'Rip And Replace' Program Sees $5.6B In Requests

By Christopher Cole (May 31, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has fielded more than $5.6 billion in total requests for money to "rip and replace" network equipment manufactured in China, far more than Congress envisioned when it set aside funds for the program, the FCC said. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a letter to multiple lawmakers that U.S. mobile and broadband providers have sought reimbursement from the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program that amounts to more than twice what was first anticipated to rid networks of Chinese equipment from manufacturers such as Huawei and ZTE that the U.S. government has deemed to be security...

