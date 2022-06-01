Mass. Ruling Reduces Employers' Overtime Exposure Risks

By Siobhan Mee, Mary Grace Parsons and Keri Engelman (June 1, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court held on April 14 in Devaney v. Zucchini Gold LLC[1] that employees whose overtime claims rest solely on the federal Fair Labor Standards Act[2] cannot recover greater remedies, including treble damages, under the Massachusetts Wage Act.[3] In doing so, the court reduced exposure for Massachusetts employers with workers who are exempt from overtime requirements under Massachusetts law, but not federal law. It also provided useful guidance to Massachusetts employers regarding how to calculate overtime damages, and the importance of maintaining accurate time records. Background In Devaney, several restaurant employees sued the owners of the restaurant at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS