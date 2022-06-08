Stablecoin Legal Risks To Consider In Light Of Terra Collapse

By Perrie Weiner and David Sverdlov (June 8, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- In recent weeks, following the stunning collapse of cryptocurrency TerraUSD, or UST, the crypto industry has focused on cryptocurrencies known as stablecoins. Now, private plaintiffs are filing novel securities lawsuits based on stablecoin-specific issues, while Congress and government financial regulators are indicating that increased regulation relating to stablecoins is on the horizon. Accordingly, it is imperative that market participants remain cognizant of the rapidly developing legal risks and issues relating to stablecoins. Background A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency whose value is tied, or pegged, to the value of an outside asset, such as another currency or commodity.[1] For example,...

