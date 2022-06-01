Morgan Stanley Went PAGA 'Plaintiff-Shopping,' 9th Circ. Told

By Dorothy Atkins (May 31, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Objectors urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to scrap Morgan Stanley's $10 million deal to resolve class and Private Attorneys General Act claims the bank incorrectly refused to reimburse its financial advisers' business expenses, arguing the settlement undermined state court litigation and that Morgan Stanley had gone "plaintiff-shopping" to cut a deal with a "weaker plaintiff." During an hours-long hearing before a three-judge panel, the objectors' counsel, Jahan C. Sagafi of Outten & Golden LLP and Mark Humenik of Polk Kabat LLP, argued that Morgan Stanley inappropriately cut the $10 million deal in federal court, even though there was a related...

