Okla. Enacts Tribal-Backed Public Safety Law, Overriding Veto

By Caleb Symons (May 31, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma will revoke the driver's licenses of people convicted in tribal court of certain crimes, after lawmakers last week overrode Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto, which Native American groups in the state had warned would threaten public safety. Overwhelming majorities in both chambers of the state legislature passed the measure — H.B. 3501 — again on Friday, easily achieving the threshold needed to override Stitt's veto and drawing praise from Native leaders. "We are so grateful to the legislators who stood up today to protect all Oklahomans and help keep our roadways safe," said Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton, whose tribe helped...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS