Nicki Minaj Invests In, Advises Betting Platform MaximBet

By McCord Pagan (May 31, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Rap superstar Nicki Minaj on Tuesday revealed she's taken an investment position of an undisclosed size and advisory role with sports betting platform MaximBet. Minaj and MaximBet, a partnership with media company Maxim that launched last year, together said the musical artist will be the global ambassador for the sports betting company, becomes creative director for Maxim magazine and will work to bring together entertainment, sports, celebrity and betting. "I don't think I've ever been prouder of a collaboration. Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot on as it relates...

