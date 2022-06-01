11th Circ. Upholds Toss Of Lin Wood's Psych Exam Suit

By Rosie Manins (May 31, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel on Tuesday said prominent conservative attorney L. Lin Wood Jr. can't reinstate his case against the State Bar of Georgia's disciplinary board over its request that he undergo a mental health examination. Three appellate judges said in their opinion that Wood, of L. Lin Wood PC, failed to convince them that a Georgia federal judge wrongly dismissed the case, rejected Wood's injunction request and refused to recuse from the case. Wood argued that U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr. should have recused or disqualified himself because he was likely to be a witness in the case,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS