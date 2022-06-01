Electronics Biz To Pay $8M For NJ, Mass. PCB Contamination

By Morgan Conley (June 1, 2022, 11:59 AM EDT) -- Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc. has agreed to pay $8 million to end allegations it is liable for the costs of cleaning up hazardous substances, including carcinogenic chemical compounds, at sites in New Jersey and Massachusetts, according to two consent decrees. The New Jersey agreement resolves the state and the federal government's claims under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act that were brought in a complaint filed alongside the consent decree Tuesday. Federal and state regulators had alleged the company disposed of electric capacitors that were filled with polychlorinated biphenyls and other hazardous substances at the Woodbrook Road Dump Superfund...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS