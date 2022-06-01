Housing Court Keeps Eviction On Ice In Brooklyn Deed Row

By Grace Dixon (May 31, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A New York City housing court judge on Tuesday refused to upend his earlier decision that a family can remain tenants in a Brooklyn brownstone as long as an application for pandemic rent aid is up for appeal, as the family continues to pursue claims that the property is rightfully theirs. In a six-page order, Judge Jack Stoller denied landlord Menachem Gurevitch's request to lift a March stay that prevented him from recovering the building at 964 Park Place in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood on the basis of an Emergency Rental Assistance Program appeal. In doing so, he extended a respite for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS