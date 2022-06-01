11th Circ. Won't Revive Medical Co.'s Coverage Suit

By Hope Patti (May 31, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday refused to revive a medical company's coverage dispute over a state attorney general's $6.4 million lawsuit, ruling that the underlying claims for false advertising fall outside the scope of its insurance policy. A three-judge panel affirmed that Hiscox Inc. and certain underwriters at Lloyd's do not owe coverage to Elite Integrated Medical LLC and its president Justin Paulk for the Georgia attorney general's investigation into alleged misrepresentations that the company made at seminars about stem cell therapy. An Eleventh Circuit panel said Tuesday that Hiscox does not owe coverage to Elite Integrated Medical for a suit...

