Depp Wins $15M, Heard $2M In Defamation Trial

By Cara Salvatore (June 1, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A Virginia jury on Wednesday awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in damages and Amber Heard $2 million in their defamation cases against each other over critical public statements following their divorce. Depp won $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages after prevailing on all elements of his three defamation claims, including a finding of actual malice by Heard regarding three statements in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed implying he abused her. Johnny Depp, pictured on Friday leaving the Virginia courthouse, was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in his defamation case against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS