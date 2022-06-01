11th Circ. Says SLUSA Bars Penn Mutual Client's Class Claims

By Gina Kim (May 31, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday refused to revive a Georgia investor's claims for breach of fiduciary duty against Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co. and its investment firm subsidiary for self-dealing, ruling that the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act bars such claims from being brought as a class action. In a 16-page published decision, penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Ed Carnes, the panel said U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee got it exactly right when he dismissed plaintiff Jeffrey Cochran's complaint after concluding that the federal statute bars class actions based on state-law claims that allege fraud in connection with the purchase or...

