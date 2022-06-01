3rd Circ. Won't Void Dueling Atty Fees In Lakeside Land Row

By Hayley Fowler (June 1, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit won't undo separate awards for attorney fees in dueling disputes over the rights of lakeside landowners in northeast Pennsylvania after a three-judge panel found the fees are owed in no uncertain terms under a previous settlement agreement. The appeals court affirmed a ruling by U.S. District Judge John E. Jones III that granted summary judgment and awarded attorney fees to the opponents in two separate but related lawsuits centered on a decades-old dispute between landowners over property rights at Lake Ariel. The panel pointed to language in a 2006 agreement that provides attorneys fees to the "prevailing party,"...

