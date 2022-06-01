Del. Chancery Dismisses Suit Over $1.1B Calgon-Kuraray Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (May 31, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A Calgon Carbon Corp. stockholder challenge to the company's $1.1 billion sale to a Japan-based multinational in March 2018 ended with a dismissal in Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday, after a vice chancellor rejected claims of deal disclosure failures and tainted negotiations. The 50-page decision by Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn found the Teamster Members Retirement Plan failed to show that Kuraray Co. Ltd. and Kuraray Holdings USA Inc. acquired the Pittsburgh-based activated carbon giant for an unfair price despite being the lone bidder for the business. The $21.50 per share final price was 62.9% more than the company's unaffected share...

