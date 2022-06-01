Willkie Adds Ex-Natixis Atty As Finance Partner In NY

By Clarice Silber (June 1, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has hired former Natixis CIB Americas' Deputy General Counsel Adam True to become a partner in its corporate and financial services department. Willkie said on Tuesday that True will be a part of the firm's structured finance and derivatives practice group. He will be based in the firm's New York office. True said in a statement that "Willkie's premier corporate and transactional platform and solution-oriented approach is an excellent fit for my practice." True previously served as a senior attorney for Natixis over the last 19 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. There, he managed a...

