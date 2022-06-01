Ex-Judges In US Territories Call For Defeat Of 'Insular Cases'

By Mike LaSusa (May 31, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Several former judges who served in U.S. territories urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to overturn the 1901 "Insular Cases," which the Tenth Circuit cited recently when ruling that Congress, not the courts, must decide whether those born in American Samoa are birthright U.S. citizens. The judges, who formerly served in local and federal courts in Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, claimed that racial prejudice contaminated the high court's rulings in the Insular Cases, a series of decisions concerning the territories acquired by the U.S., including American Samoa, at the close of the 1898 Spanish-American War....

