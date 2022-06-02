NJ AG's Office Must Face Bias Suit Over Promotion Process

By Nick Muscavage (June 2, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has allowed a human resources assistant to pursue racial discrimination claims against the state attorney general's office, alleging that it made promotions more difficult for her, but dismissed and limited several related claims. The majority of Tracey Warrick's discrimination claims, which included race-based discrimination, hostile work environment and retaliation, survived the state attorney general's office's bid for dismissal because they fell within the appropriate window of statute of limitations, according to an opinion issued Tuesday by U.S. District Court Michael A. Shipp. Out of her 11 claims against the attorney general's office and other public entities,...

