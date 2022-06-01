Pa. Social Workers Lose Collective Cert. Bid In Overtime Fight

By Caleb Drickey (June 1, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge held that a proposed collective of home care social workers failed to demonstrate that they were similarly situated and subjected to allegedly illegal overtime pay policies, shooting down their bid to conditionally certify collective Fair Labor Standards Act claims. In a Tuesday order denying a motion for conditional collective certification, U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan held that plaintiff Caitlan Shoop failed to clear even a modest burden of proof indicating that Justiceworks Youthcare Inc. violated the FLSA by uniformly denying workers pay for time spent traveling between clients or jotting down notes. "Plaintiffs have not produced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS