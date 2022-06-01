Camden Diocese Gets Nod For New Ch. 11 Plan Disclosures

By Vince Sullivan (May 31, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The Diocese of Camden received bankruptcy court approval Tuesday in New Jersey for a new Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement that outlines an $87.5 million settlement with the official committee of tort claimants. In an oral ruling from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jerrold N. Poslusny Jr., he addressed objections to the disclosure statement raised by the diocese's insurers, saying they lacked standing to lodge objections at this stage of the case because they don't have a financial interest in the outcome of the disclosure statement approval. "Even giving the broadest interpretation of a party in interest under the bankruptcy code, the insurers...

