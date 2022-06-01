Here's How Attorneys Can Help Uvalde Victims

By Jessica Corso (June 1, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Two Texas-based legal aid organizations have teamed up to help victims of last week's mass shooting in Uvalde, and they're asking for attorneys to volunteer their time in the coming weeks and months to sort out immigration and financial matters for grieving families. The San Antonio Legal Services Association, or SALSA, put out a call for pro bono assistance on its Facebook page on May 24, the same day that a gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. The organization has since said on social media that it has been "overwhelmed" with emails offering to...

