Banished Ute Tribe Members Seek Quicker Reinstatement

By Caleb Symons (June 2, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A group of Ute Indian Tribe members have again implored a federal judge to overturn their banishment from the tribe before they are automatically reinstated in late 2023, claiming they have essentially been detained for more than three years in violation of U.S. law. The lawsuit by four banished Utes members returned to Utah federal court this spring after the Tenth Circuit found its 2019 dismissal was flawed because the lower court had not considered whether the exiled elders can even bring a federal case if they haven't exhausted all tribal remedies. However, in their latest brief on Tuesday, Angelita Chegup,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS