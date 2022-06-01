Calif. Panel Reverses Zimmer's $7.7M Hip Implant Retrial Loss

By Dorothy Atkins (June 1, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court has reversed a $7.68 million damages verdict against Zimmer Inc. in a yearslong legal battle over claims that Zimmer's hip implant forced a man to undergo two surgeries and caused him lifelong chronic pain, finding that the trial court erred in excluding Zimmer's expert from trial. In a 19-page, May 26 opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel held that the trial court erred in prohibiting Zimmer from calling an expert medical witness to testify about possible alternative causes of plaintiff Gary Kline's chronic hip pain, even though the expert's opinion was "less than a reasonable medical probability."...

