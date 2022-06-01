Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Backs $4.2M Fee For Losing Bidder In Bouchard Sale

By Rick Archer (June 1, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge is backing a bankruptcy court order allowing a $4.2 million payment to the losing bidder in the Chapter 11 auction of Bouchard Transportation Co.'s oil barge fleet, saying its bid drove up the final price and justified Bouchard's promise to pay the fee.

In a ruling Tuesday, District Court Judge Lee Rosenthal said the evidence showed that the decision by Bouchard's board of directors to accept a stalking horse bid from Hartree Partners with the condition it pay a "breakup fee" and expense reimbursements if Hartree lost the auction had resulted in more money for creditors, rejecting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!