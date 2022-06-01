Judge Backs $4.2M Fee For Losing Bidder In Bouchard Sale

By Rick Archer (June 1, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge is backing a bankruptcy court order allowing a $4.2 million payment to the losing bidder in the Chapter 11 auction of Bouchard Transportation Co.'s oil barge fleet, saying its bid drove up the final price and justified Bouchard's promise to pay the fee. In a ruling Tuesday, District Court Judge Lee Rosenthal said the evidence showed that the decision by Bouchard's board of directors to accept a stalking horse bid from Hartree Partners with the condition it pay a "breakup fee" and expense reimbursements if Hartree lost the auction had resulted in more money for creditors, rejecting...

