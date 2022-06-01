Mongolia Urges Justices To Turn Away 2nd Circ. Mining Case

By Caroline Simson (June 1, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Mongolia on Tuesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to review a Second Circuit decision refusing to reconsider an arbitral tribunal's jurisdictional findings in a dispute over a revoked iron ore mining license, arguing that there's no circuit split to resolve. Mongolia told the justices that the three Chinese mining companies that filed the petition haven't given a convincing enough reason for them to take up the case, saying what the companies really want the high court to do is to reverse a decision they disagree with. The country argued that it's "undisputed" that the appeals court applied the proper legal...

