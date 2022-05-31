DOJ Urges 11th Circ. To Revive CDC's Transit Mask Mandate

By Dave Simpson (May 31, 2022, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice urged the Eleventh Circuit to reverse a Florida federal court's order striking down the federal mask mandate for public transportation, arguing Tuesday that the rule is within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's authority. In its appeal, the DOJ points to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that, it says, found that the Public Health Service Act authorizes the CDC to require measures that relate to stopping the interstate spread of disease, like COVID-19, by isolating and destroying it. "That is precisely what the transportation mask order does: masks isolate the disease itself by trapping viral...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS