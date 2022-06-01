DOJ Asks 11th Circ. To Reverse Ruling Ending Mask Mandate

By Carolina Bolado (June 1, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The federal government has asked the Eleventh Circuit to reverse the district court decision that did away with a federal mask mandate on public transportation, arguing that the requirement falls within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's authority to implement "sanitation measures." In a brief filed with the appeals court Tuesday, the Biden administration said U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle erred when she struck down the CDC's mandate as unlawful in April because it exceeded the agency's statutory authority. The CDC instituted the mask mandate, which required all travelers to wear face coverings on planes, trains, buses and other forms...

