Embattled TPC Group Hits Ch. 11 With Deal To Cut $1.3B Debt

By Rick Archer (June 1, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT) -- Texas-based petrochemical maker TPC Group filed for Chapter 11 protection Wednesday in a Delaware bankruptcy court, saying it is dealing with $1.3 billion in debt and issues including supply chain problems, commodity prices and liability for a 2019 plant explosion. In an announcement Wednesday, the company said the majority of its secured lenders and its equity sponsors had agreed to a restructuring support agreement that will cut $950 million in debt and provide $523 million in debtor-in-possession financing to keep the company operating through the bankruptcy. A November 2019 explosion at TPC's petrochemical plant near downtown Houston, shown here in 2017,...

