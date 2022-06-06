CMS Adds Partner To London Employee Incentives Team

By Ashish Sareen (June 6, 2022, 5:31 PM BST) -- CMS has hired a new partner for its employee incentives practice in London from Freeths LLP, as it looks to increase its ability to advise clients on employee and management reward packages. Jaspal Pachu, who joined on May 30, became the fourth partner to the team that advises on complex employee share schemes and management incentive plans, the firm said. Andrew Quayle, CMS' head of employee incentives, said that Pachu's hire is aimed at maintaining the growth of the practice, following the firm's three-way merger with Olswang LLP and Nabarro LLP in 2017. "We're very ambitious for continued growth and so...

