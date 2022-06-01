$79M Deal In Columbia Pipeline Merger Suit Gets Chancery OK

By Jeff Montgomery (June 1, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Columbia Pipeline Group stockholders secured a record $79 million settlement Wednesday to end claims against the company's former CEO and top financial officer in connection with a purportedly tainted $13 billion sale to TransCanada Corp., with a potentially larger claim against the buyer moving toward trial. The deal approved Wednesday emerged from mediated talks on settling a challenge to the $25.50-per-share merger that began last year. It included an $18.1 million, or 23%, attorney fee and expense award from the total. Launched in 2018 and led by the Public Employees Retirement System of Mississippi, the suit claimed the defendants...

