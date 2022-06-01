Gibson Dunn, Davis Polk Guide RedBird's €1.2B AC Milan Buy

By Charlie Innis (June 1, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- RedBird Capital Partners, advised by Gibson Dunn, plans to buy AC Milan from Davis Polk-led Elliott Advisors UK in a deal that values the Italian soccer club, which recently won a major competition in Italy, at €1.2 billion ($1.28 billion), the companies said Wednesday. The deal will see New York private equity firm RedBird taking ownership of AC Milan, with Elliott Advisors UK Ltd., an affiliate of activist fund giant Elliott Management, set to retain a minor stake in the soccer club and hold several seats on its board of directors, according to the announcement. RedBird plans to help build AC...

