Ex-Dentons Partner Says $34M Fee Fight Must Stay In Calif.

By Ryan Boysen (June 1, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- An ex-Dentons partner is fighting to preserve a long-shot win against his former firm in an ugly dispute over a $34 million contingency fee, urging a California appeals court to let the case play out in the Golden State and claiming Dentons exploited a loophole in California's arbitration laws to send it to New York. In a brief filed Friday, ousted Dentons partner Jinshu "John" Zhang said his former firm used a discrepancy between California's employment laws and arbitration laws to pause the wrongful termination suit he filed in California in May 2021 and begin an emergency arbitration proceeding against him in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS