Precigen Investors' Gas Fraud Suit Gets Axed, For Now

By Sarah Jarvis (June 1, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a proposed investor class action alleging biotechnology company Precigen Inc. misrepresented aspects of a program aimed at converting methane into more valuable chemicals, but gave the proposed class leave to amend its claims. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman said in a Tuesday order that lead plaintiff Raju Shah did not show that certain statements Precigen made about the progress or viability of its "methane bioconversion platform" program were false, noting allegations about certain statements regarding generalized "challenges" were insufficient under federal securities law. "In amending his complaint, Mr. Shah should consider paring down the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS