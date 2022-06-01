Medicaid Participants Seek OK For Trans Care Class Action

By Rachel Stone (June 1, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Two transgender participants in the West Virginia Medicaid program who say the state violated the Affordable Care Act's anti-discrimination provisions urged a federal judge to sign off on a class that could cover over 600 people. In Tuesday's memorandum, plaintiffs Christopher Fain and Shauntae Anderson argued that their case accusing the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' medical services bureau and several state officials of discriminating against trans people in violation of the Affordable Care Act's Section 1557 is an ideal suit to proceed as a class. "This case is about defendants' categorical refusal to provide transgender Medicaid participants...

