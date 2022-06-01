Ga. Justices Pass On Limousine Co.'s Sales Tax Refund Bid

By Paul Williams (June 1, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court declined Wednesday to review an appeals court's denial of nearly $900,000 in sales tax refunds for a limousine company that claimed its services qualified for an exemption and local governments were barred from taxing them. The state's justices denied a certiorari petition from Executive Limousine Transportation Inc. that asked the court to consider a 2021 state Court of Appeals finding that the Georgia Limousine Carrier Act, or GLCA, didn't exempt the company from paying state and local sales taxes on its ride fares. As usual, the court didn't issue an explanation for its decision not to accept...

