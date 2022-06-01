Louisiana Firm Seeks End To Ex-Partner's Harassment Suit

By Katie Buehler (June 1, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A now-defunct Louisiana law firm embroiled in multiple disputes stemming from its dissolution has asked a Texas federal judge to toss a lawsuit alleging it cut out a former partner and hacked his phone, arguing the suit is identical to existing ones and was filed in a bid to forum shop. The Johns Law Firm LLC filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss a Western District of Texas lawsuit brought by former partner Jeremiah Johns, who now practices at Johns Law Firm PLLC in Houston, and his client, Angela Pawlik. Pawlik sued the Louisiana law firm in May seeking a court order prohibiting the...

