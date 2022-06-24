Advising A Cannabis Business Amid Patchwork Of Regs

By Patrick Hines and Fallon Martin (June 24, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- No matter the jurisdiction, cannabis and its derivatives remain heavily regulated. As the industry continues to grow, and as laws continue to evolve, it is important for anyone engaged in a plant-touching business or servicing any aspect of the industry to be aware of the complex issues unique to cannabis regulation. Because of the widely varied patchwork of regulation at the local, state and federal levels, practitioners should familiarize themselves with the specific rules applicable in the jurisdictions where their clients operate. This article is excerpted from Advising a Cannabis-Related Business. For general information regarding cannabis, see Cannabis Law Practice Overview....

