Robins Kaplan Bolsters Business Lit Group With NY Partner

By Emma Cueto (June 2, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Trial boutique Robins Kaplan LLP has added a litigator with 24 years of experience as a partner in its New York office. In an announcement Wednesday, the firm said that Gabriel Berg would join the firm's business litigation practice group after 11 years at small New York firm Kennedy Berg LLP. "Gabe comes to us with decades of experience in litigating complex, high-stakes claims. We are pleased to have a partner with a strong track record of delivering favorable results for clients join our team," Jason Pfeiffer, chair of the business litigation group, said in a statement. Berg's experience includes jury...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS