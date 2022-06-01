CitiMortgage Urges 9th Circ. To Undo Revival Of FCRA Suit

By Faith Williams (June 1, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- CitiMortgage petitioned the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to reconsider its revival of a customer's suit alleging the lender violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act, saying the three-judge panel did not hew to previous rulings for the same type of case. The panel, led by Circuit Judge Sidney R. Thomas, had reversed a lower court's granting of summary judgment to CitiMortgage in a case brought by customer Marshall Gross, who alleged the lender violated the FCRA by not investigating his dispute regarding a debt and his claim that it reported inaccurate information to credit reporting agencies. Gross said he had taken out...

