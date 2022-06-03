Smyser Kaplan Brings On White Collar Trial Pro In Houston

By Katie Buehler (June 3, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Smyser Kaplan & Veselka LLP has added a Hughes Arrell Kinchen LLP name partner with experience as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of Texas to the firm's white collar defense and government investigations practice in Houston. John Kinchen is joining Smyser Kaplan as partner after spending 15 years at Hughes Arrell, where he worked on high-stakes white collar criminal matters, including representing Transocean Deepwater Inc. following the 2010 Macondo oil spill, Smyser Kaplan said Wednesday. Before entering private practice, Kinchen prosecuted white collar cases for seven years at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas, according...

