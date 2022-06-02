GAO Says Gov't Broadband Expansion Efforts Scattered

By Isaac Monterose (June 2, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office is criticizing the "fragmented, overlapping patchwork" of federal efforts to expand broadband internet access throughout the United States. In a 67-page report published Tuesday, GAO pointed to three main areas of concern: the large number of potentially duplicative federal funding programs, the difficulties that "stakeholders" such as internet service providers face when using these federal broadband programs and poor interagency coordination. According to the report, GAO interviewed 50 "nonfederal stakeholders" and interviewed officials from 17 federal agencies. GAO found a "fragmented, overlapping patchwork" of at least 133 federal funding broadband support programs that could lead to duplicative...

