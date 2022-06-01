Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Predictable': Sussmann Verdict Leaves Durham Probe In Bind

By Justin Wise (June 1, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A Trump-era special prosecutor was dealt a resounding setback this week as a jury acquitted ex-Perkins Coie LLP partner Michael Sussmann on a charge that he lied to the FBI when he came forward with an ultimately unfounded tip alleging ties between the Trump Organization and Russia before the 2016 election.

The Sussmann case represented the first trial test for special counsel John Durham in his investigation into the origins of the FBI's probe of possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, which was ordered up by the Trump administration in 2019. And the acquittal, reached Tuesday after roughly six hours...

