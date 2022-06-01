Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UnitedHealth Tells Justices To Tackle 'Blatant' DC Circ. Error

By Adam Lidgett (June 1, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth has told the U.S. Supreme Court that the D.C. Circuit obviously blundered a ruling vaporizing the company's challenge to a Medicare Advantage overpayment rule, saying the federal government hasn't even offered any real defense of a primary error in the decision.

In a Tuesday reply brief, UnitedHealth once again pushed the justices to take on its legal challenge of the administrative rule, which obligates Medicare Advantage insurers to return excess payments within 60 days. Specifically, UnitedHealth hit back at the federal government's defense of the rule, saying the government "offers no defense of the blatant statutory error at the heart...

