Migrant Workers Sue Farm Over Exposure To Pesticides

By Mike Curley (June 3, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A group of migrant workers is suing Mastronardi Produce-USA Inc. in a proposed class action in Michigan federal court, alleging that the company exposed them to pesticides by requiring them to disinfect crops and equipment without the proper protective gear. In a complaint filed Wednesday, the workers, led by Benjamin Lopez, Oscar Carlos, Lopez Ramirez and Ramona Reyes Saucedo, said Mastronardi and its subsidiary Maroa Farms Inc. had begun a disinfectant program in the 2020-2021 tomato season that included spraying down greenhouses both overnight and during the day and using pesticides that are known to cause skin and eye irritation....

