Examiner Gets $950K In Fee Cuts In J&J Talc Unit's Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (June 1, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- The examiner appointed to keep watch over the fee and expense applications filed in the Chapter 11 case of Johnson & Johnson's talc unit told a New Jersey bankruptcy judge that he was able to achieve $952,000 in reductions from the 17 firms retained in the proceedings, and would support approval of their applications with those cuts. In a final report issued late Tuesday on the interim fee applications made by the firms between October 2021, when the case of LTL Management LLC began, and Jan. 31, 2022, fee examiner Robert J. Keach of Bernstein Shur Sawyer & Nelson PA said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS