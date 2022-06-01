Firearm Aiming Systems Co. Sues CBP, Claims Duties Error

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 1, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A manufacturer of firearm aiming systems has accused U.S. Customs and Border Protection of unlawfully assessing duties on its imports of aiming aids, telling the U.S. Court of International Trade that the imports should be classified as duty-free. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Michigan-based military optics manufacturer Trijicon claimed that CBP applied improper duties of 6% on the company's imported tritium sight inserts, which are used with firearms to improve aim. The imports should instead be treated as duty-free products that rely on the use of alpha, beta or gamma radiations since the aiming devices emit radiation inside a tube, activating...

