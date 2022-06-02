Shepherds Say Group Locked Them Into Indentured Servitude

By Alyssa Aquino (June 2, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A shepherd sued a trade group that represents hundreds of ranchers, accusing the organization of fixing wages at "aberrational levels" and keeping workers, most of whom are guest workers, locked into "permanent indentured servitude." Cirilo Ucharima Alvarado, who is looking to represent a class of potentially thousands of shepherds, filed suit Wednesday in Nevada federal court against the Western Range Association. The organization's more than 200 member ranches, which "dominate" the U.S. sheep ranching industry, have secretly agreed to pay their shepherds rock-bottom wages and have vowed not to hire each other's workers, in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act, Ucharima Alvarado...

